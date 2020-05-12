All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
519 E Devon Dr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

519 E Devon Dr

519 East Devon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

519 East Devon Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Showing capacity has been reached, thank you for your interest. No further appts will be made, - Fantastic, well-maintained home, available for lease beginning June 1, 2020. Long term only. Home is a single level, great room floor plan. It features three spacious bedrooms, master is separate from secondary bedrooms, large kitchen with newer fridge(2018), fenced pool, above ground spa and mature landscape on big lot. Pool, spa and landscape are included in lease price. $40 background check per adult, rental tax applies. One small pet may be considered. Please call or text Lisa Cameron, Realty Executives (858)255-1675 for more information or to make an appointment.

(RLNE4807233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 E Devon Dr have any available units?
519 E Devon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 E Devon Dr have?
Some of 519 E Devon Dr's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 E Devon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
519 E Devon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 E Devon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 E Devon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 519 E Devon Dr offer parking?
No, 519 E Devon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 519 E Devon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 E Devon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 E Devon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 519 E Devon Dr has a pool.
Does 519 E Devon Dr have accessible units?
No, 519 E Devon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 519 E Devon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 E Devon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

