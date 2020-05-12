519 E Devon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Showing capacity has been reached, thank you for your interest. No further appts will be made, - Fantastic, well-maintained home, available for lease beginning June 1, 2020. Long term only. Home is a single level, great room floor plan. It features three spacious bedrooms, master is separate from secondary bedrooms, large kitchen with newer fridge(2018), fenced pool, above ground spa and mature landscape on big lot. Pool, spa and landscape are included in lease price. $40 background check per adult, rental tax applies. One small pet may be considered. Please call or text Lisa Cameron, Realty Executives (858)255-1675 for more information or to make an appointment.



(RLNE4807233)