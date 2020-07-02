Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

499 W. Leah Ave. - Immaculate 4 Bed + Loft 2.5 Bath W/ Sports Court In Gilbert! - Cooper & Baseline - CALL TODAY! - BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM + LOFT 2.5 BATHROOM 3,058 SQ. FT. HOME W/ 3 CAR GARAGE IN GILBERT! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF BASELINE & COOPER!

COME SEE THIS LIKE NEW HOME IN GILBERT WITH SOARING CEILINGS, BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND LARGE ISLAND IN SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, FAMILY ROOM, ENTERTAINMENT NICHE, CEILING FANS, PLUSH CARPET AND TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT AREAS! SUNSCREENS, EXTENDED COVERED PATIO, ARTIFICIAL GRASS BACKYARD W/SPORT COURT, LARGE CORNER LOT. MASTER BEDROOM DOWN W/SEPARATE EXIT, 3 CAR GARAGE. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!

***ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED***



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



No Pets Allowed



