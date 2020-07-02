All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated October 19 2019

499 W. Leah Ave.

499 West Leah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

499 West Leah Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
499 W. Leah Ave. - Immaculate 4 Bed + Loft 2.5 Bath W/ Sports Court In Gilbert! - Cooper & Baseline - CALL TODAY! - BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM + LOFT 2.5 BATHROOM 3,058 SQ. FT. HOME W/ 3 CAR GARAGE IN GILBERT! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF BASELINE & COOPER!
COME SEE THIS LIKE NEW HOME IN GILBERT WITH SOARING CEILINGS, BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND LARGE ISLAND IN SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, FAMILY ROOM, ENTERTAINMENT NICHE, CEILING FANS, PLUSH CARPET AND TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT AREAS! SUNSCREENS, EXTENDED COVERED PATIO, ARTIFICIAL GRASS BACKYARD W/SPORT COURT, LARGE CORNER LOT. MASTER BEDROOM DOWN W/SEPARATE EXIT, 3 CAR GARAGE. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!
***ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED***

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2395193)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 499 W. Leah Ave. have any available units?
499 W. Leah Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 499 W. Leah Ave. have?
Some of 499 W. Leah Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 499 W. Leah Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
499 W. Leah Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 499 W. Leah Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 499 W. Leah Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 499 W. Leah Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 499 W. Leah Ave. offers parking.
Does 499 W. Leah Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 499 W. Leah Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 499 W. Leah Ave. have a pool?
No, 499 W. Leah Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 499 W. Leah Ave. have accessible units?
No, 499 W. Leah Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 499 W. Leah Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 499 W. Leah Ave. has units with dishwashers.

