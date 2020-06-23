475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two-story, 2 bedroom townhome with a loft and 2 1/2 baths on a desirable corner lot. Tile flooring on main floor, and white shutters throughout. Kitchen is upgraded with quartz countertops, pendant lights, maple cabinets and pantry. Master bedroom has custom walk in closet, dual sinks and tile shower. Includes refrigerator, and washer & dryer. Downstairs has half bath and a fenced in covered patio. Two car garage with lots of storage and custom garage cabinets. Monthly rent includes rental taxes, and A/C filter will be changed monthly by property owner. Showings by appointment only.