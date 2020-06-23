All apartments in Gilbert
475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard
475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard

475 South Seawynds Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

475 South Seawynds Boulevard, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two-story, 2 bedroom townhome with a loft and 2 1/2 baths on a desirable corner lot. Tile flooring on main floor, and white shutters throughout. Kitchen is upgraded with quartz countertops, pendant lights, maple cabinets and pantry. Master bedroom has custom walk in closet, dual sinks and tile shower. Includes refrigerator, and washer & dryer. Downstairs has half bath and a fenced in covered patio. Two car garage with lots of storage and custom garage cabinets. Monthly rent includes rental taxes, and A/C filter will be changed monthly by property owner. Showings by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard have any available units?
475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard have?
Some of 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard have a pool?
No, 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 S SEAWYNDS Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
