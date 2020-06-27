All apartments in Gilbert
4740 East Desert Lane
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:45 PM

4740 East Desert Lane

4740 E Desert Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4740 E Desert Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85206
Superstition Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING FORMER MODEL HOME. TWO TONE PAINT, UPGRADES GALORE! Located Near Power Rd and Baseline Rd! MASTER SUITE DOWNSTAIRS W/HUGE BAY WINDOW/ARCADIA DOOR TO PATIO AND 20x38 DIVING POOL W/LUSH SUPERSTITION SPRINGS GOLF VIEWS. LOFT OPENS TO EXTRA LARGE DECK W/SPIRAL STAIRCASE TO POOL. GOURMET KITCHEN ISLAND, BRK BAR AND CHARMING NOOK. FORMAL LIVING & DINING RMS, DRAMATIC FAMILY RM W/FIREPLACE, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, SOARING CEILING. JETTED TUB IN MASTER, CENTRAL VAC, SEC. SYS, GARAGE STORAGE CABS, THE LIST OF UPGRADES IS LONG! CENTRALIZED LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, & FREEWAY. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN LEASE PRICE!

Call Shannon@ (480) 349-3823 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Available Now

Pet Policy: NONE
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 East Desert Lane have any available units?
4740 East Desert Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4740 East Desert Lane have?
Some of 4740 East Desert Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 East Desert Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4740 East Desert Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 East Desert Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4740 East Desert Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4740 East Desert Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4740 East Desert Lane offers parking.
Does 4740 East Desert Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4740 East Desert Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 East Desert Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4740 East Desert Lane has a pool.
Does 4740 East Desert Lane have accessible units?
No, 4740 East Desert Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 East Desert Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4740 East Desert Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
