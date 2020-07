4730 S MCMINN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS TWO LEVEL HOME, 4BEDS, 3BATHS, 3CAR-GARAGE, OVER 3400 SQUARE FEET IN LAYTON LAKES SUBDIVISION. FORMER MODEL HOME BOASTS UPGRADED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, SEPARATE OFFICE/DEN, FULL BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS FOR CONVENIENCE, HUGE GAME/BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS, AND PLENTY OF PARKING IN THE 3 CAR GARAGE. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. THIS NICELY UPGRADED AND METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED HOME IS CLEAN AND READY FOR MOVE-IN. **LANDSCAPING IS INCLUDED IN RENT**