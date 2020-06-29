4716 E RED OAK Lane

Amenities

You'll love this beautiful, town home in Power Ranch w/3 bedrooms & 2 baths in 1336 SqFt. Great room floor plan w/tile floors in living areas, kitchen & baths; carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen has 42'' maple cabinetry w/crown molding, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry & breakfast bar w/ pendant lighting. Just off the great room is a dining area w/ sliding door access to the balcony. Bedrooms are on the same level. The master bedroom has a private bath w/dual sinks, tub/shower combo & walk-in closet. Other features: neutral 2-tone paint throughout, bronze plumbing fixtures, 2 car attached garage & more! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included! HOA maintains the front yard, leaving you more time to enjoy the 5 community pools, 2 clubhouses & other amenities! See today!