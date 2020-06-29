All apartments in Gilbert
4716 E RED OAK Lane

4716 East Red Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4716 East Red Oak Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
You'll love this beautiful, town home in Power Ranch w/3 bedrooms & 2 baths in 1336 SqFt. Great room floor plan w/tile floors in living areas, kitchen & baths; carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen has 42'' maple cabinetry w/crown molding, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry & breakfast bar w/ pendant lighting. Just off the great room is a dining area w/ sliding door access to the balcony. Bedrooms are on the same level. The master bedroom has a private bath w/dual sinks, tub/shower combo & walk-in closet. Other features: neutral 2-tone paint throughout, bronze plumbing fixtures, 2 car attached garage & more! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included! HOA maintains the front yard, leaving you more time to enjoy the 5 community pools, 2 clubhouses & other amenities! See today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 E RED OAK Lane have any available units?
4716 E RED OAK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 E RED OAK Lane have?
Some of 4716 E RED OAK Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 E RED OAK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4716 E RED OAK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 E RED OAK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4716 E RED OAK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4716 E RED OAK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4716 E RED OAK Lane offers parking.
Does 4716 E RED OAK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4716 E RED OAK Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 E RED OAK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4716 E RED OAK Lane has a pool.
Does 4716 E RED OAK Lane have accessible units?
No, 4716 E RED OAK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 E RED OAK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4716 E RED OAK Lane has units with dishwashers.

