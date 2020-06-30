All apartments in Gilbert
4704 East Olney Avenue

4704 E Olney Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4704 E Olney Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Fantastic open concept home with 3 bedrooms 2 ½ bath PLUS den in a prime Gilbert location! The home is situated near the community pool and children’s play area. Kitchen boasts extended height staggered cabinets with crown molding and decorative backsplash, island and large pantry. The downstairs has a very open floor plan that includes family room, office/den, half bath and laundry room! Upstairs you will find an oversized master suite with dual sinks, walk in closet and separate shower and tub, two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. Check out this wonderful home today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 East Olney Avenue have any available units?
4704 East Olney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 4704 East Olney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4704 East Olney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 East Olney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4704 East Olney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4704 East Olney Avenue offer parking?
No, 4704 East Olney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4704 East Olney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 East Olney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 East Olney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4704 East Olney Avenue has a pool.
Does 4704 East Olney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4704 East Olney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 East Olney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 East Olney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4704 East Olney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4704 East Olney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

