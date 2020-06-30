4704 East Olney Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Fantastic open concept home with 3 bedrooms 2 ½ bath PLUS den in a prime Gilbert location! The home is situated near the community pool and children’s play area. Kitchen boasts extended height staggered cabinets with crown molding and decorative backsplash, island and large pantry. The downstairs has a very open floor plan that includes family room, office/den, half bath and laundry room! Upstairs you will find an oversized master suite with dual sinks, walk in closet and separate shower and tub, two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. Check out this wonderful home today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.