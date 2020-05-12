All apartments in Gilbert
4641 East Laurel Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:47 PM

4641 East Laurel Avenue

4641 East Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4641 East Laurel Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom 3 bath home in La Aldea. Two car garage. Huge Community Pool & Spa with Ramadas, Playground, & Greenbelt are all just around the corner! Close to Superstition Springs Shopping Area & Mall, Schools and US60 & 202 Freeways in the Beautifully maintained community of La Aldea.

Apply online for this property at onqrentals.com

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 East Laurel Avenue have any available units?
4641 East Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4641 East Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 4641 East Laurel Avenue's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 East Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4641 East Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 East Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4641 East Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4641 East Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4641 East Laurel Avenue offers parking.
Does 4641 East Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4641 East Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 East Laurel Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4641 East Laurel Avenue has a pool.
Does 4641 East Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4641 East Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 East Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4641 East Laurel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
