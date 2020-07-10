462 W Encinas st

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f8e25c7040 ----
Short term lease only please. max lease to be thru January 10, 2020 or sooner but can\'t live in the house past that point. Unfurnished property.
this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house has been updated and remodeled and is in very good and clean condition. Move in ready!
Please only contact us if you are looking for a short term lease -no longer than early january 2020. If you are looking for a longer lease than that please consider some of our other rental offerings.
move in costs:
$ 1400 per month plus tax rent
$ 1400 deposit
$ 150 administrative fee
$ 45 per adult application fee
prefer no pets but may be an option. no cats please.
please note: the fridge hasnt been purchased and installed yet so photos don\'t show the fridge.