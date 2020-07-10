462 W Encinas st

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f8e25c7040 ----

Short term lease only please. max lease to be thru January 10, 2020 or sooner but can\'t live in the house past that point. Unfurnished property.

this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house has been updated and remodeled and is in very good and clean condition. Move in ready!

Please only contact us if you are looking for a short term lease -no longer than early january 2020. If you are looking for a longer lease than that please consider some of our other rental offerings.

move in costs:

$ 1400 per month plus tax rent

$ 1400 deposit

$ 150 administrative fee

$ 45 per adult application fee

prefer no pets but may be an option. no cats please.

please note: the fridge hasnt been purchased and installed yet so photos don\'t show the fridge.