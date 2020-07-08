All apartments in Gilbert
4609 South Redrock Court
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:38 PM

4609 South Redrock Court

4609 South Redrock Court · No Longer Available
Location

4609 South Redrock Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Vista Del Oro North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Gilbert Home! Super spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on over-sized cul-de-sac lot. This home features an eat in kitchen with granite countertops, 42'' cabinets & kitchen island. Family room with stone wall fireplace & french doors. Downstairs master bedroom with full master bath, walk in closet and separate exit to covered patio. Open oak railing staircase to second floor with 3 nize bedrooms & a full bath. Decorator paint, upgraded carpet, ceiling fans, blinds, soaring ceilings. Great schools and close to shopping, restuarants and 202! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 9/17/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 South Redrock Court have any available units?
4609 South Redrock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 South Redrock Court have?
Some of 4609 South Redrock Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 South Redrock Court currently offering any rent specials?
4609 South Redrock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 South Redrock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4609 South Redrock Court is pet friendly.
Does 4609 South Redrock Court offer parking?
No, 4609 South Redrock Court does not offer parking.
Does 4609 South Redrock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 South Redrock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 South Redrock Court have a pool?
No, 4609 South Redrock Court does not have a pool.
Does 4609 South Redrock Court have accessible units?
No, 4609 South Redrock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 South Redrock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 South Redrock Court does not have units with dishwashers.

