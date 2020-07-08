4609 South Redrock Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Gilbert Home! Super spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on over-sized cul-de-sac lot. This home features an eat in kitchen with granite countertops, 42'' cabinets & kitchen island. Family room with stone wall fireplace & french doors. Downstairs master bedroom with full master bath, walk in closet and separate exit to covered patio. Open oak railing staircase to second floor with 3 nize bedrooms & a full bath. Decorator paint, upgraded carpet, ceiling fans, blinds, soaring ceilings. Great schools and close to shopping, restuarants and 202! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 9/17/19

