Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court playground pool tennis court

Amazing home in the Master-planned community of Power Ranch. Updated flooring, paint, kitchen and bathrooms. One full bath and bedroom downstairs and 4 bedrooms upstairs with an over-sized loft. Enjoy the low maintenance backyard and play pool. Power Ranch has two catch and release fishing ponds, biking trails, tennis, playgrounds, bocce ball and many fields to run and play.