All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4456 E Oxford Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4456 E Oxford Lane
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

4456 E Oxford Lane

4456 East Oxford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4456 East Oxford Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gateway Village

Amenities

dogs allowed
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gilbert 4 bedroom - This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal living and dining rooms, office/den, large kitchen with tons of cupboard space, desk and HUGE pantry. Oversized master has a sitting area and spacious master bath with seperate tub and shower, double sinks and huge walk in closet. 18x18 tile in all the right places, custom two-tone paint through out, 9ft ceilings on main floor with Hunter ceiling fans through out. Yard is fully landscaped with citrus trees in back. Just minutes from shopping and new 202 loop. Rental tax and Admin fee is 4.5% monthly.

(RLNE4966964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4456 E Oxford Lane have any available units?
4456 E Oxford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 4456 E Oxford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4456 E Oxford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4456 E Oxford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4456 E Oxford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4456 E Oxford Lane offer parking?
No, 4456 E Oxford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4456 E Oxford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4456 E Oxford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4456 E Oxford Lane have a pool?
No, 4456 E Oxford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4456 E Oxford Lane have accessible units?
No, 4456 E Oxford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4456 E Oxford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4456 E Oxford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4456 E Oxford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4456 E Oxford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College