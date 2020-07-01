All apartments in Gilbert
4427 S QUIET Court
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

4427 S QUIET Court

4427 South Quiet Court · No Longer Available
Location

4427 South Quiet Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Great light and bright floor plan with plenty of family space including Great Room, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Loft. One bedroom down can also double for office. Open kitchen features abundant cabinetry, stainless appliances with newer refrigerator and dishwasher, large pantry and bar seating. Travertine flooring downstairs, lovely shutter throughout and large covered patio with pavers and additional private side courtyard. Charming architectural features on a very private cul de sac lot. Great location close to the freeway, San Tan Mall, restaurants and shopping. Layton Lakes has many amenities including a splash pad, basketball, baseball, tennis, playgrounds, walking paths and lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 S QUIET Court have any available units?
4427 S QUIET Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4427 S QUIET Court have?
Some of 4427 S QUIET Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 S QUIET Court currently offering any rent specials?
4427 S QUIET Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 S QUIET Court pet-friendly?
No, 4427 S QUIET Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4427 S QUIET Court offer parking?
Yes, 4427 S QUIET Court offers parking.
Does 4427 S QUIET Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4427 S QUIET Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 S QUIET Court have a pool?
No, 4427 S QUIET Court does not have a pool.
Does 4427 S QUIET Court have accessible units?
No, 4427 S QUIET Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 S QUIET Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4427 S QUIET Court has units with dishwashers.

