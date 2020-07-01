4427 S QUIET Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground garage tennis court

Great light and bright floor plan with plenty of family space including Great Room, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Loft. One bedroom down can also double for office. Open kitchen features abundant cabinetry, stainless appliances with newer refrigerator and dishwasher, large pantry and bar seating. Travertine flooring downstairs, lovely shutter throughout and large covered patio with pavers and additional private side courtyard. Charming architectural features on a very private cul de sac lot. Great location close to the freeway, San Tan Mall, restaurants and shopping. Layton Lakes has many amenities including a splash pad, basketball, baseball, tennis, playgrounds, walking paths and lakes.