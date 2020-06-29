All apartments in Gilbert
439 West Princeton Avenue
439 West Princeton Avenue

439 West Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

439 West Princeton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Silverhawke

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this spacious 3 bed 3 bath home! This lovely home is so welcoming when you first walk in with a large great room, formal dining area, updated kitchen with a center island and plenty of windows for open lighting. This two story home will have everything you need! The backyard has plenty of room for family fun as well. Pets upon owner approval. Schedule your showing today, it's available now and won't last long!

Washer and dryer included!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 West Princeton Avenue have any available units?
439 West Princeton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 439 West Princeton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
439 West Princeton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 West Princeton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 439 West Princeton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 439 West Princeton Avenue offer parking?
No, 439 West Princeton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 439 West Princeton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 439 West Princeton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 West Princeton Avenue have a pool?
No, 439 West Princeton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 439 West Princeton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 439 West Princeton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 439 West Princeton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 West Princeton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 439 West Princeton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 West Princeton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

