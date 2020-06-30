All apartments in Gilbert
4386 S Marble Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 11:57 AM

4386 S Marble Street

4386 South Marble Street · No Longer Available
Location

4386 South Marble Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Estates At The Spectrum

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Absolutely gorgeous, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, PLUS den / office, single story home on a corner lot with pool, spa and RV gate in Estates at the Spectrum is available now!! Loaded with upgrades including a backyard that is an entertainers dream! Walk through the gated entry into a private, paver courtyard to a home with the upgrades you expect, like Granite counters, SS appliances, upgraded cabinets, gas cooktop, large diagonal tile, upgraded fixtures & more and then, notice the less common upgrades like solatubes, master bath with jetted tub, ceiling shower head & custom closet built-ins! Corner lot means HUGE backyard, and it's complete with heated salt water pool, hot tub, built in grill, grass & pavers throughout! 3 car garage, plus RV gate with large parking slab. Right next to community park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4386 S Marble Street have any available units?
4386 S Marble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4386 S Marble Street have?
Some of 4386 S Marble Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4386 S Marble Street currently offering any rent specials?
4386 S Marble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4386 S Marble Street pet-friendly?
No, 4386 S Marble Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4386 S Marble Street offer parking?
Yes, 4386 S Marble Street offers parking.
Does 4386 S Marble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4386 S Marble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4386 S Marble Street have a pool?
Yes, 4386 S Marble Street has a pool.
Does 4386 S Marble Street have accessible units?
No, 4386 S Marble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4386 S Marble Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4386 S Marble Street has units with dishwashers.

