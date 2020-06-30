4386 S Marble Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Absolutely gorgeous, 4 bed, 2.5 bath, PLUS den / office, single story home on a corner lot with pool, spa and RV gate in Estates at the Spectrum is available now!! Loaded with upgrades including a backyard that is an entertainers dream! Walk through the gated entry into a private, paver courtyard to a home with the upgrades you expect, like Granite counters, SS appliances, upgraded cabinets, gas cooktop, large diagonal tile, upgraded fixtures & more and then, notice the less common upgrades like solatubes, master bath with jetted tub, ceiling shower head & custom closet built-ins! Corner lot means HUGE backyard, and it's complete with heated salt water pool, hot tub, built in grill, grass & pavers throughout! 3 car garage, plus RV gate with large parking slab. Right next to community park!