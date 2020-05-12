4381 E Sundance Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in Gilbert&#8217;s Prestigious Power Ranch this lovely 3-bedroom 2-bath home w/tandem garage is entirely customized with interior & exterior designs. As you enter you will notice the detailing on the front door and then be drawn into the spacious living room where a gas stone front fireplace awaits your presence. Bedrooms are open and roomy with custom paint, ceiling fans, closets and niches. The kitchen includes black appliances, Center Island and eat-in nook. From the sliding glass arcadia door you will see a wrap around patio cover, built in bar-b-que with sink, fridge and extra lighting. There is also a fireplace and sitting area just beyond the covered patio. The west side of the home offers paved RV parking and an additional storage room for all of your weekend projects. Call Carrie with Real Property Management East Valley at 480-734-0796 to schedule a tour. Available for rent 1/1/19 Applications available at rpmeastvalley.com $45 per person over 18 Dog Only Upon Approval with $300 fee +$25 per month. $1795 Refundable Deposit + $300 non-refundable deposit