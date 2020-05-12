All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4381 E Sundance Court

Location

4381 East Sundance Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in Gilbert&amp;#8217;s Prestigious Power Ranch this lovely 3-bedroom 2-bath home w/tandem garage is entirely customized with interior &amp; exterior designs. As you enter you will notice the detailing on the front door and then be drawn into the spacious living room where a gas stone front fireplace awaits your presence. Bedrooms are open and roomy with custom paint, ceiling fans, closets and niches. The kitchen includes black appliances, Center Island and eat-in nook. From the sliding glass arcadia door you will see a wrap around patio cover, built in bar-b-que with sink, fridge and extra lighting. There is also a fireplace and sitting area just beyond the covered patio. The west side of the home offers paved RV parking and an additional storage room for all of your weekend projects. Call Carrie with Real Property Management East Valley at 480-734-0796 to schedule a tour. Available for rent 1/1/19 Applications available at rpmeastvalley.com $45 per person over 18 Dog Only Upon Approval with $300 fee +$25 per month. $1795 Refundable Deposit + $300 non-refundable deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4381 E Sundance Court have any available units?
4381 E Sundance Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4381 E Sundance Court have?
Some of 4381 E Sundance Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4381 E Sundance Court currently offering any rent specials?
4381 E Sundance Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 E Sundance Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4381 E Sundance Court is pet friendly.
Does 4381 E Sundance Court offer parking?
Yes, 4381 E Sundance Court does offer parking.
Does 4381 E Sundance Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4381 E Sundance Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 E Sundance Court have a pool?
No, 4381 E Sundance Court does not have a pool.
Does 4381 E Sundance Court have accessible units?
No, 4381 E Sundance Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 E Sundance Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4381 E Sundance Court has units with dishwashers.
