4281 E MARSHALL Avenue
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

4281 E MARSHALL Avenue

4281 East Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4281 East Marshall Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Located in the heart of Power Ranch this 3 bedroom 2 bath beauty is right at home amidst the community mature trees, lush parks, fishing ponds, walking trails, tennis courts, community splash pads and two large clubhouses w/ pools. This beautifully updated home is sure to exceed today's tenant expectations - and you won't be disappointed if you are looking for class and comfort. Tile flooring, high grade carpet, updated kitchen and master bath, granite in kitchen and beautiful quartz master bathroom countertops, new tile shower, glass doors, new tub in master bath. Welcome home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue have any available units?
4281 E MARSHALL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue have?
Some of 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4281 E MARSHALL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue has a pool.
Does 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4281 E MARSHALL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
