4281 E MARSHALL Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Located in the heart of Power Ranch this 3 bedroom 2 bath beauty is right at home amidst the community mature trees, lush parks, fishing ponds, walking trails, tennis courts, community splash pads and two large clubhouses w/ pools. This beautifully updated home is sure to exceed today's tenant expectations - and you won't be disappointed if you are looking for class and comfort. Tile flooring, high grade carpet, updated kitchen and master bath, granite in kitchen and beautiful quartz master bathroom countertops, new tile shower, glass doors, new tub in master bath. Welcome home!!!