4278 E Erie Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

4278 E Erie Street

4278 East Erie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4278 East Erie Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous new home in highly sought after Cooley Station! This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home features beautiful wood-look tile throughout the main floor with expanding patio door along the entire backside of the home. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar which overlooks the large family room. Upstairs features loft, 2 secondary bedrooms, and bathroom with dual vanity. Master bedroom/en suite has 2 walk in closets, dual vanity, and glass shower. Relax on the back patio with no neighbors behind! This is one of 26 homes that backs up to the greenbelt......Close to the 202 freeway and San Tan Mall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

