All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4254 S WINTER Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4254 S WINTER Lane
Last updated May 30 2019 at 12:45 AM

4254 S WINTER Lane

4254 South Winter Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4254 South Winter Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PREMIUM CORNER LOCATION RIGHT ACROSS THE PARK. Former Model home, with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, plus a huge bonus room with real wood flooring (could be 5th room) or a game room. Fully Upgraded home, kitchen has 42 inch Cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, granite back splash, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous tile throughout the house with brand new carpet. House is equipped with Surround system. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Large Laundry room with cabinets and epoxy flooring in the garage with windows overlooking the park. Backyard has beautiful fireplace and flagstone sitting area with view fence over looking the grassy area in the back, no neighbors in the back. Brand new paint inside and outside of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4254 S WINTER Lane have any available units?
4254 S WINTER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4254 S WINTER Lane have?
Some of 4254 S WINTER Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4254 S WINTER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4254 S WINTER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4254 S WINTER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4254 S WINTER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4254 S WINTER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4254 S WINTER Lane offers parking.
Does 4254 S WINTER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4254 S WINTER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4254 S WINTER Lane have a pool?
No, 4254 S WINTER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4254 S WINTER Lane have accessible units?
No, 4254 S WINTER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4254 S WINTER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4254 S WINTER Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College