Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

4249 East Bonanza Road

4249 East Bonanza Road · No Longer Available
Location

4249 East Bonanza Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
Gorgeous home in the award-winning Power Ranch community in Gilbert. Spacious and open floor plan with a lovely kitchen, appliances included, and a large island/breakfast bar! Amazing wood-look flooring and tile in all the right places! Great sized bedrooms! Stunning master bedroom and bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower, and separate garden tub! Community features pools, spas, sports courts, pond, walking paths, and event center! Close to great schools, food, and entertainment! Don't miss out!

Pets: Will be considered - 2 dogs under 25 lb. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4249 East Bonanza Road have any available units?
4249 East Bonanza Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 4249 East Bonanza Road currently offering any rent specials?
4249 East Bonanza Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4249 East Bonanza Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4249 East Bonanza Road is pet friendly.
Does 4249 East Bonanza Road offer parking?
No, 4249 East Bonanza Road does not offer parking.
Does 4249 East Bonanza Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4249 East Bonanza Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4249 East Bonanza Road have a pool?
Yes, 4249 East Bonanza Road has a pool.
Does 4249 East Bonanza Road have accessible units?
No, 4249 East Bonanza Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4249 East Bonanza Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4249 East Bonanza Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4249 East Bonanza Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4249 East Bonanza Road does not have units with air conditioning.
