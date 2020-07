4249 East Bonanza Road

Amenities

Gorgeous home in the award-winning Power Ranch community in Gilbert. Spacious and open floor plan with a lovely kitchen, appliances included, and a large island/breakfast bar! Amazing wood-look flooring and tile in all the right places! Great sized bedrooms! Stunning master bedroom and bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower, and separate garden tub! Community features pools, spas, sports courts, pond, walking paths, and event center! Close to great schools, food, and entertainment! Don't miss out!



Pets: Will be considered - 2 dogs under 25 lb. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



