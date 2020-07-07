All apartments in Gilbert
4236 E. Jasper Drive.
Last updated May 7 2020

4236 E. Jasper Drive

4236 East Jasper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4236 East Jasper Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
4236 E. Jasper Drive Available 05/15/20 Great Modern Tri-Level in Gilbert!! - Modern tri-level home with foyer and loft. Kitchen opening to living room, has custom tile back splash and granite counters. Custom diamond tile in living room. Neutral tones throughout. Community has basketball courts, play ground,and pool.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1295
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1295
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1295 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4236 E. Jasper Drive have any available units?
4236 E. Jasper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 E. Jasper Drive have?
Some of 4236 E. Jasper Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 E. Jasper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4236 E. Jasper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 E. Jasper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 E. Jasper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4236 E. Jasper Drive offer parking?
No, 4236 E. Jasper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4236 E. Jasper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 E. Jasper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 E. Jasper Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4236 E. Jasper Drive has a pool.
Does 4236 E. Jasper Drive have accessible units?
No, 4236 E. Jasper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 E. Jasper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4236 E. Jasper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

