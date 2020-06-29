All apartments in Gilbert
4234 E Tulsa St
4234 E Tulsa St

4234 East Tulsa Street · No Longer Available
Location

4234 East Tulsa Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Gilbert 3 bedrooms - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and upgraded cabinets. Full master bath with separate tub and shower, double sinks, and walk in closet. Private covered patio with desert landscape front and back. There are 2 community beach entry pools, a large park, basketball and volleyball courts etc. The property is close to the 202 and the San Tan Mall. The owners have a NO PET and NO SMOKING policy. www.rcpmaz.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2369248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 E Tulsa St have any available units?
4234 E Tulsa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4234 E Tulsa St have?
Some of 4234 E Tulsa St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4234 E Tulsa St currently offering any rent specials?
4234 E Tulsa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 E Tulsa St pet-friendly?
No, 4234 E Tulsa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4234 E Tulsa St offer parking?
Yes, 4234 E Tulsa St offers parking.
Does 4234 E Tulsa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4234 E Tulsa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 E Tulsa St have a pool?
Yes, 4234 E Tulsa St has a pool.
Does 4234 E Tulsa St have accessible units?
No, 4234 E Tulsa St does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 E Tulsa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4234 E Tulsa St does not have units with dishwashers.

