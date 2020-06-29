4234 E Tulsa St

Amenities
Gilbert 3 bedrooms - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and upgraded cabinets. Full master bath with separate tub and shower, double sinks, and walk in closet. Private covered patio with desert landscape front and back. There are 2 community beach entry pools, a large park, basketball and volleyball courts etc. The property is close to the 202 and the San Tan Mall. The owners have a NO PET and NO SMOKING policy. www.rcpmaz.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2369248)