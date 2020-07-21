4192 E Brooks St

Amenities

Gilbert 5 Bed 3 Bath - Corner lot. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Great room concept. Kitchen has stainless appliances, Espresso cabinets, and large island w/center sink & breakfast bar. Extra large walk in pantry. One Bedroom and full bath on first level. Master bath has double vanity, soaking tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Covered patio with perfect size backyard. Front maintained by community. Gilbert public schools. North/South exposure. Located close to everything! Dining, entertainment, shopping and so much more! No Cats allowed. No smoking. www.rcpmaz.com



