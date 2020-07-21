All apartments in Gilbert
4192 E Brooks St
4192 E Brooks St

4192 E Brooks St · No Longer Available
Location

4192 E Brooks St, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gilbert 5 Bed 3 Bath - Corner lot. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Great room concept. Kitchen has stainless appliances, Espresso cabinets, and large island w/center sink & breakfast bar. Extra large walk in pantry. One Bedroom and full bath on first level. Master bath has double vanity, soaking tub, step-in shower, and walk-in closet. Covered patio with perfect size backyard. Front maintained by community. Gilbert public schools. North/South exposure. Located close to everything! Dining, entertainment, shopping and so much more! No Cats allowed. No smoking. www.rcpmaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5067353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4192 E Brooks St have any available units?
4192 E Brooks St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4192 E Brooks St have?
Some of 4192 E Brooks St's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4192 E Brooks St currently offering any rent specials?
4192 E Brooks St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4192 E Brooks St pet-friendly?
No, 4192 E Brooks St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4192 E Brooks St offer parking?
No, 4192 E Brooks St does not offer parking.
Does 4192 E Brooks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4192 E Brooks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4192 E Brooks St have a pool?
No, 4192 E Brooks St does not have a pool.
Does 4192 E Brooks St have accessible units?
No, 4192 E Brooks St does not have accessible units.
Does 4192 E Brooks St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4192 E Brooks St does not have units with dishwashers.
