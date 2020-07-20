4150 E THUNDERHEART Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath property in the highly sought after Power Ranch area. The house is on a cul-de-sac lot with a large backyard There is a covered patio, living room downstairs and backs to the Ranch house over the lake in Power ranch. Close to shopping, freeway access, schools and more! Schedule a showing today! Power Ranch is the master planned community that has set the standard in the southeast valley of metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. It offers a welcome oasis of comfort with an abundance of large scale amenities. Power Ranch is designed to celebrate diversity and foster the active Arizona lifestyle with a wide variety of homeowner activities. There is a media area for computers upstairs as well!