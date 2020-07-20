All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM

4150 E THUNDERHEART Trail

4150 East Thunderheart Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4150 East Thunderheart Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath property in the highly sought after Power Ranch area. The house is on a cul-de-sac lot with a large backyard There is a covered patio, living room downstairs and backs to the Ranch house over the lake in Power ranch. Close to shopping, freeway access, schools and more! Schedule a showing today! Power Ranch is the master planned community that has set the standard in the southeast valley of metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. It offers a welcome oasis of comfort with an abundance of large scale amenities. Power Ranch is designed to celebrate diversity and foster the active Arizona lifestyle with a wide variety of homeowner activities. There is a media area for computers upstairs as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

