Amenities

pool clubhouse fireplace internet access furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access

Amazing property located in Seville Golf & Country Club Community! Beautiful home with open layout . Home is located in Seville, near clubhouse. Fully furnished executive rental available June 15 to Dec Tenant pays utilities, including gas, electric, cable, internet, garbage, pool, and gardner. Rent for peak season of January-April 1st rises to $7250 per month, but utilities are covered during those months only. Property is also on VRBO.