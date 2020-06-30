All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 25 2019 at 8:15 PM

4072 South Mariposa Drive

4072 South Mariposa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4072 South Mariposa Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Immaculate move in ready 3 bedroom + Den, 3 bathroom home in the heart of Gilbert! Conveniently located off of Higley & Germann in the Arbors neighborhood of the desirable Power Ranch Community!
Kitchen features oak cabinets with large island and breakfast bar seating. Double door pantry and dining area, den and full bath are downstairs, bedrooms are upstairs. Nice backyard with extended patio including shade trees and grass to play on. Enjoy all of the amenities of this great community including the heated pool, splash pad, playgrounds, lighted tennis courts, sports fields, and so much more! This one won't last long at this price!

Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4072 South Mariposa Drive have any available units?
4072 South Mariposa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4072 South Mariposa Drive have?
Some of 4072 South Mariposa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4072 South Mariposa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4072 South Mariposa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4072 South Mariposa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4072 South Mariposa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4072 South Mariposa Drive offer parking?
No, 4072 South Mariposa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4072 South Mariposa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4072 South Mariposa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4072 South Mariposa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4072 South Mariposa Drive has a pool.
Does 4072 South Mariposa Drive have accessible units?
No, 4072 South Mariposa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4072 South Mariposa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4072 South Mariposa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
