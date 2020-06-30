4072 South Mariposa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning playground tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Immaculate move in ready 3 bedroom + Den, 3 bathroom home in the heart of Gilbert! Conveniently located off of Higley & Germann in the Arbors neighborhood of the desirable Power Ranch Community!

Kitchen features oak cabinets with large island and breakfast bar seating. Double door pantry and dining area, den and full bath are downstairs, bedrooms are upstairs. Nice backyard with extended patio including shade trees and grass to play on. Enjoy all of the amenities of this great community including the heated pool, splash pad, playgrounds, lighted tennis courts, sports fields, and so much more! This one won't last long at this price!



Contact Angie Oliverson: email angie@brewerstrattonpm.com or text 480-798-3198. To see all my available properties please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.