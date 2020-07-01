4061 E. Pony Ln #101

Amenities

garage walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSE - BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSE. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 1308 sq. ft. Master Bedrm and Bath on first level, large walk in closet, dual vanity sinks, quartz counters. 2 secondary bedrms, full bath upper level with Great Room, opens to kitchen. Efficient kitchen with black S/S appliances, side by side refrig, farm house sink, soft closing cabinets, quartz counters, double door pantry. Recessed lighting throughout, Pre-Wired for surround sound, cable and internet. Sorry NO Pets, No Smoking, including No smoking in garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5340298)