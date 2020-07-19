All apartments in Gilbert
4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive
4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive

4050 East Narrowleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4050 East Narrowleaf Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Trilogy

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
5 month furnished rental from May 15th to October 15th. Very special ''Morningstar'' model home located on a North/South facing lot in the active adult community of Trilogy at Power Ranch. The kitchen has granite counters, backsplash, maple cabinets, gas stove, pullouts in under cabinets, pantry, and breakfast bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining area, and then the Great Room. Relax in the great room with gas fireplace, built-in entertainment niche, surround sound, and wall of windows overlooking the backyard and patio. The entire home features tile flooring thru-out. There are three bedrooms and 2 baths in the home. The master has its own walk-in shower, double sinks, maple cabinets, linen closet and high counters, and large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive have any available units?
4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive have?
Some of 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive offers parking.
Does 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive have a pool?
No, 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive have accessible units?
No, 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive has units with dishwashers.
