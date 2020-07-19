4050 E NARROWLEAF Drive

Amenities

5 month furnished rental from May 15th to October 15th. Very special ''Morningstar'' model home located on a North/South facing lot in the active adult community of Trilogy at Power Ranch. The kitchen has granite counters, backsplash, maple cabinets, gas stove, pullouts in under cabinets, pantry, and breakfast bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining area, and then the Great Room. Relax in the great room with gas fireplace, built-in entertainment niche, surround sound, and wall of windows overlooking the backyard and patio. The entire home features tile flooring thru-out. There are three bedrooms and 2 baths in the home. The master has its own walk-in shower, double sinks, maple cabinets, linen closet and high counters, and large walk-in closet.