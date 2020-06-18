4043 E PONY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

BRAND NEW town home with excellent views and hi-tech amenities: wireless boosters, pre-wired for ent systems, surround sound, remote climate control. Split master has private bath w/ large WIC and dual vanity sinks. Great room features plank-tiled flooring with recessed lighting and ''glass wall'' for gorgeous sunrises/sets viewed from family room or private balcony. (No current construction plans to block view) Open kitchen w/ black stainless appliances, no-slam drawers, farm sink, marble-look slate countertops. Community pool, park and Ramadas. SORRY NO PETS. App fee: $65 PER adult. All residents 18+ must submit app. Drop off apps/fees at 9880 S Rural Rd, Tempe. Or email PDF: mckenney.terri@gmail.com. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school info.