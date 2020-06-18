All apartments in Gilbert
4043 E PONY Lane
4043 E PONY Lane

4043 East Pony Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4043 East Pony Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
BRAND NEW town home with excellent views and hi-tech amenities: wireless boosters, pre-wired for ent systems, surround sound, remote climate control. Split master has private bath w/ large WIC and dual vanity sinks. Great room features plank-tiled flooring with recessed lighting and ''glass wall'' for gorgeous sunrises/sets viewed from family room or private balcony. (No current construction plans to block view) Open kitchen w/ black stainless appliances, no-slam drawers, farm sink, marble-look slate countertops. Community pool, park and Ramadas. SORRY NO PETS. App fee: $65 PER adult. All residents 18+ must submit app. Drop off apps/fees at 9880 S Rural Rd, Tempe. Or email PDF: mckenney.terri@gmail.com. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4043 E PONY Lane have any available units?
4043 E PONY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4043 E PONY Lane have?
Some of 4043 E PONY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4043 E PONY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4043 E PONY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4043 E PONY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4043 E PONY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4043 E PONY Lane offer parking?
No, 4043 E PONY Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4043 E PONY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4043 E PONY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4043 E PONY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4043 E PONY Lane has a pool.
Does 4043 E PONY Lane have accessible units?
No, 4043 E PONY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4043 E PONY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4043 E PONY Lane has units with dishwashers.
