Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3934 South Mandarin Way
Last updated February 26 2020 at 3:25 AM

3934 South Mandarin Way

3934 South Mandarin Way · No Longer Available
Location

3934 South Mandarin Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Nice home in Gilbert's Power Ranch. Spacious 3 bedroom + den and 3 full baths 2 story home. Kitchen with loads of cabinet space, island with breakfast bar opens to the large family room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet full bath. NEW CARPET. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio. Two car garage. Easy walk to large community park. Enjoy the community pools, sports courts and lakes. Close to great schools, shopping, and dining. Easy access to the 202.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3934 South Mandarin Way have any available units?
3934 South Mandarin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3934 South Mandarin Way have?
Some of 3934 South Mandarin Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3934 South Mandarin Way currently offering any rent specials?
3934 South Mandarin Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3934 South Mandarin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3934 South Mandarin Way is pet friendly.
Does 3934 South Mandarin Way offer parking?
Yes, 3934 South Mandarin Way does offer parking.
Does 3934 South Mandarin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3934 South Mandarin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3934 South Mandarin Way have a pool?
Yes, 3934 South Mandarin Way has a pool.
Does 3934 South Mandarin Way have accessible units?
No, 3934 South Mandarin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3934 South Mandarin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3934 South Mandarin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
