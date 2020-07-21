All apartments in Gilbert
3922 E Ironhorse Road
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:44 AM

3922 E Ironhorse Road

3922 East Ironhorse Road · No Longer Available
Location

3922 East Ironhorse Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Major Cross Streets are Higley and Germann
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,611
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

------------------------------
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Power Ranch home. Power Ranch AMAZING community amenities include 3 community pools, walking trails, lakes, playgrounds, volleyball, tennis courts and lots of open fields. This home features vaulted ceilings throughout, upgraded fixtures, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, dining area, pantry, refrigerator, ceramic top range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Master suite includes large walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 E Ironhorse Road have any available units?
3922 E Ironhorse Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 E Ironhorse Road have?
Some of 3922 E Ironhorse Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 E Ironhorse Road currently offering any rent specials?
3922 E Ironhorse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 E Ironhorse Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 E Ironhorse Road is pet friendly.
Does 3922 E Ironhorse Road offer parking?
No, 3922 E Ironhorse Road does not offer parking.
Does 3922 E Ironhorse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 E Ironhorse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 E Ironhorse Road have a pool?
Yes, 3922 E Ironhorse Road has a pool.
Does 3922 E Ironhorse Road have accessible units?
No, 3922 E Ironhorse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 E Ironhorse Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 E Ironhorse Road has units with dishwashers.
