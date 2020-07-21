3922 E Ironhorse Road

Amenities
Major Cross Streets are Higley and Germann
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,611
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Power Ranch home. Power Ranch AMAZING community amenities include 3 community pools, walking trails, lakes, playgrounds, volleyball, tennis courts and lots of open fields. This home features vaulted ceilings throughout, upgraded fixtures, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, dining area, pantry, refrigerator, ceramic top range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Master suite includes large walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower.
No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.
IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.
Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.
If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.