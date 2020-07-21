3922 E Ironhorse Road

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Major Cross Streets are Higley and Germann

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,611

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Power Ranch home. Power Ranch AMAZING community amenities include 3 community pools, walking trails, lakes, playgrounds, volleyball, tennis courts and lots of open fields. This home features vaulted ceilings throughout, upgraded fixtures, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, dining area, pantry, refrigerator, ceramic top range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Master suite includes large walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.