Amenities

walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Gilbert ~Ray Ranch - Lovely home in Gilbert! 4 bedrooms PLUS a loft! large kitchen with lots of cabinets and large pantry. Full master bath with double sinks, walk in closet and separate tub and shower. This is a perfect location as you are close to shopping,entertainment, dining, farmers markets and much more! The community offers parks, biking/walking paths and even a community pool that is heated in the winter time! No smoking. No Pets. www.rcpmaz.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3240802)