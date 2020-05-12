3843 E Palmer St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE 1/03/20!!! - This 3 bed 2 bath home features neutral paint, tile in all of the right places with only carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy the spacious great room and 9ft ceilings throughout. Large master bedroom with private bathroom. Low maintenance landscaping. Home features a large shaded covered patio that backs the community greenbelt.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2268264)