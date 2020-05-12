All apartments in Gilbert
3843 E Palmer St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3843 E Palmer St

3843 East Palmer Street · No Longer Available
Location

3843 East Palmer Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 1/03/20!!! - This 3 bed 2 bath home features neutral paint, tile in all of the right places with only carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy the spacious great room and 9ft ceilings throughout. Large master bedroom with private bathroom. Low maintenance landscaping. Home features a large shaded covered patio that backs the community greenbelt.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2268264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 E Palmer St have any available units?
3843 E Palmer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3843 E Palmer St currently offering any rent specials?
3843 E Palmer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 E Palmer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3843 E Palmer St is pet friendly.
Does 3843 E Palmer St offer parking?
No, 3843 E Palmer St does not offer parking.
Does 3843 E Palmer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 E Palmer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 E Palmer St have a pool?
No, 3843 E Palmer St does not have a pool.
Does 3843 E Palmer St have accessible units?
No, 3843 E Palmer St does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 E Palmer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3843 E Palmer St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3843 E Palmer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3843 E Palmer St does not have units with air conditioning.

