Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

REMODELED single level home with 3 car garage and a SPARKLING swimming pool! This home will check all boxes off your list! Very nice open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on corner lot! Large living room and great room with vaulted ceilings! Kitchen features re-finished white cabinets, granite counter tops and a good-sized pantry! Updated wood-tile flooring and neutral two-tone paint throughout! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Large master suite with walk in closet and dual vanity! Enjoy your covered patio and private pool perfect for cooling off this summer! New Stainless-steel appliances will be installed by 07/24/2020.