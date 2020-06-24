3785 E Sebastian Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage hot tub tennis court

Power Ranch beauty with 3 bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 baths, over 2100 square feet.New two tone paint and new carpet, tile in all the right places. Private balcony off master bedroom. Many upgrades including master bath marble surrounds, separate tub and garden soak tub, dual sinks, walk in closet. Loft with built in computer desk and huge section of cabinets, large bedrooms. Large kitchen with maple cabinets, kitchen island, built in microwave. Grass backyard. 2 car garage, extra long driveway. 2 community pools and spa, community tennis court, splash park, reflection lake and recreation areas. Close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and close to 202. Contact Bob at RMB Properties, LLC to discuss and set up viewings. No pets other than certified service animals. Available early March.