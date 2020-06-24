All apartments in Gilbert
3785 E Sebastian Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3785 E Sebastian Ln

3785 East Sebastian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3785 East Sebastian Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Power Ranch beauty with 3 bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 baths, over 2100 square feet.New two tone paint and new carpet, tile in all the right places. Private balcony off master bedroom. Many upgrades including master bath marble surrounds, separate tub and garden soak tub, dual sinks, walk in closet. Loft with built in computer desk and huge section of cabinets, large bedrooms. Large kitchen with maple cabinets, kitchen island, built in microwave. Grass backyard. 2 car garage, extra long driveway. 2 community pools and spa, community tennis court, splash park, reflection lake and recreation areas. Close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and close to 202. Contact Bob at RMB Properties, LLC to discuss and set up viewings. No pets other than certified service animals. Available early March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3785 E Sebastian Ln have any available units?
3785 E Sebastian Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3785 E Sebastian Ln have?
Some of 3785 E Sebastian Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3785 E Sebastian Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3785 E Sebastian Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3785 E Sebastian Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3785 E Sebastian Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3785 E Sebastian Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3785 E Sebastian Ln offers parking.
Does 3785 E Sebastian Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3785 E Sebastian Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3785 E Sebastian Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3785 E Sebastian Ln has a pool.
Does 3785 E Sebastian Ln have accessible units?
No, 3785 E Sebastian Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3785 E Sebastian Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3785 E Sebastian Ln has units with dishwashers.
