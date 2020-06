Amenities

This is a single family home that contains 2,300 sq ft and was built in 2003. It contains 3 bedrooms, a den, 2 bathrooms and a pool that is solar heated with a swim up bar and a sunken BBQ . This home includes many upgrades including plantation shutters, tile and hard wood floors in the bedrooms. This home has a open layout with a split floor plan. It is within the a family friendly neighborhood in San Tan Ranch with a neighborhood school within walking distance from the home.