3757 E. Chickadee Rd

POWER RANCH SUBDIVISION - This beautiful three bedroom home includes many special features, large open kitchen with loads of storage and work space. Can easily accommodate a formal dining set. Master bath has two sinks, master bedroom has walk-in closet. Home includes high ceilings, pantry, 2 inch blinds, cable jacks, 12 seer a/c unit. Beautiful lake community with many amenities and countless activities, several heated swimming pools for year round swimming. This home will go fast! Call Today!



(RLNE5199568)