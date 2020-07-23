3726 E. Bruce Ct.

Amenities

Wow! look at this home located in HIGLEY GROVES! Open floor plan, two tone paint, tile flooring throughout, custom security doors for the fall/winter/spring days to let the fresh air into your home. Across from a beautiful park like green belt. Home is perfect inside and outside. Community offers tree lined streets, green belts, walking trails and many parks. Great school districts, close to shopping, freeways and businesses. NO PETS ALLOWED



Major Crossroads: Higley Rd & Elliot Rd



Near: Highland Groves South Lake, Marlene Park, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Superstition Springs Center



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: No Pets



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



