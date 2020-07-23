All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3726 E. Bruce Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3726 E. Bruce Ct.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:00 PM

3726 E. Bruce Ct.

3726 East Bruce Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3726 East Bruce Court, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Higley Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wow! look at this home located in HIGLEY GROVES! Open floor plan, two tone paint, tile flooring throughout, custom security doors for the fall/winter/spring days to let the fresh air into your home. Across from a beautiful park like green belt. Home is perfect inside and outside. Community offers tree lined streets, green belts, walking trails and many parks. Great school districts, close to shopping, freeways and businesses. NO PETS ALLOWED

Major Crossroads: Higley Rd & Elliot Rd

Near: Highland Groves South Lake, Marlene Park, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Superstition Springs Center

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: No Pets

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 E. Bruce Ct. have any available units?
3726 E. Bruce Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3726 E. Bruce Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3726 E. Bruce Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 E. Bruce Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3726 E. Bruce Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3726 E. Bruce Ct. offer parking?
No, 3726 E. Bruce Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 3726 E. Bruce Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3726 E. Bruce Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 E. Bruce Ct. have a pool?
No, 3726 E. Bruce Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3726 E. Bruce Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3726 E. Bruce Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 E. Bruce Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3726 E. Bruce Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3726 E. Bruce Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3726 E. Bruce Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living at Val Vista
3936 S Decatur Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85297
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College