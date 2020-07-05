3715 East Liberty Lane

Amenities

Spacious Five Bedroom, Two and a Half Bathroom Gilbert Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Huge 3000+ SQFT Floorplan includes Formal Dining Area, Convenient Half Bath, Kitchen with Brand New Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Nook, Living Room, First Floor Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Dual Vanity and Separate Tub/Shower. Loft, Over Sized Bedrooms and the list goes on! Work In Progress on Backyard, Artificial Turf/Gravel Being Installed! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- $500 Pet Fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

