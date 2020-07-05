All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

3715 East Liberty Lane

3715 East Liberty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3715 East Liberty Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Ray Ranch

Amenities

dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Five Bedroom, Two and a Half Bathroom Gilbert Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Huge 3000+ SQFT Floorplan includes Formal Dining Area, Convenient Half Bath, Kitchen with Brand New Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Nook, Living Room, First Floor Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Dual Vanity and Separate Tub/Shower. Loft, Over Sized Bedrooms and the list goes on! Work In Progress on Backyard, Artificial Turf/Gravel Being Installed! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- $500 Pet Fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 East Liberty Lane have any available units?
3715 East Liberty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3715 East Liberty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3715 East Liberty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 East Liberty Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 East Liberty Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3715 East Liberty Lane offer parking?
No, 3715 East Liberty Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3715 East Liberty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 East Liberty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 East Liberty Lane have a pool?
No, 3715 East Liberty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3715 East Liberty Lane have accessible units?
No, 3715 East Liberty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 East Liberty Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 East Liberty Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 East Liberty Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 East Liberty Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

