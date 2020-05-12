All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

3698 E Janelle Ct

3698 East Janelle Court · No Longer Available
Location

3698 East Janelle Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Seville 2 Bedroom Plus Den & Backyard! - Make yourself at home in this cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den home! It's not every day you can find a perfect sized 2 bedroom property that includes a large backyard AND 2 car garage! Spacious kitchen with cute eat in dining area. Fresh paint, brand new dishwasher!!! Move in ready!!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1495
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1495
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1495 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE5762892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3698 E Janelle Ct have any available units?
3698 E Janelle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3698 E Janelle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3698 E Janelle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3698 E Janelle Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3698 E Janelle Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3698 E Janelle Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3698 E Janelle Ct offers parking.
Does 3698 E Janelle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3698 E Janelle Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3698 E Janelle Ct have a pool?
No, 3698 E Janelle Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3698 E Janelle Ct have accessible units?
No, 3698 E Janelle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3698 E Janelle Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3698 E Janelle Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3698 E Janelle Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3698 E Janelle Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

