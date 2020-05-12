3698 E Janelle Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Seville 2 Bedroom Plus Den & Backyard! - Make yourself at home in this cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den home! It's not every day you can find a perfect sized 2 bedroom property that includes a large backyard AND 2 car garage! Spacious kitchen with cute eat in dining area. Fresh paint, brand new dishwasher!!! Move in ready!!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1495

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1495

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1495 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



