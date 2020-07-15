All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:43 PM

3668 Jaguar Avenue

3668 East Jaguar Avenue · (480) 630-8546
Location

3668 East Jaguar Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2097 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom plus den home in Seville. Home features formal living & dining, open kitchen with granite counters and drop in sink. Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms, mast bath includes separate shower and garden tub. Large patio area with beautiful private pool and landscaping.
Property Available 7/22/20

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1495
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
No Pets
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 7/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3668 Jaguar Avenue have any available units?
3668 Jaguar Avenue has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3668 Jaguar Avenue have?
Some of 3668 Jaguar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3668 Jaguar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3668 Jaguar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3668 Jaguar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3668 Jaguar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3668 Jaguar Avenue offer parking?
No, 3668 Jaguar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3668 Jaguar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3668 Jaguar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3668 Jaguar Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3668 Jaguar Avenue has a pool.
Does 3668 Jaguar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3668 Jaguar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3668 Jaguar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3668 Jaguar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
