3668 Jaguar Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom plus den home in Seville. Home features formal living & dining, open kitchen with granite counters and drop in sink. Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms, mast bath includes separate shower and garden tub. Large patio area with beautiful private pool and landscaping.

Property Available 7/22/20



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1495

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

No Pets

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 7/22/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.