Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:02 PM

3665 E Lodgepole Drive

3665 East Lodgepole Drive · (480) 626-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3665 East Lodgepole Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1818 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
No Application Fees! Like new single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Gilbert home in the Bridges community. This home includes a large family room, living room and separate den / bonus room. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, large island, dining area, tile backsplash, electric cook top, convection oven and oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master Suite features large bedroom with oversized closet, double sinks and shower. Amazing backyard paradise with covered patio, paver patio area and mature landscaping for maximum relaxation. Community features two splash pads, children's playground and walking distance to Gilbert regional park. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 E Lodgepole Drive have any available units?
3665 E Lodgepole Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3665 E Lodgepole Drive have?
Some of 3665 E Lodgepole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3665 E Lodgepole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3665 E Lodgepole Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 E Lodgepole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3665 E Lodgepole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3665 E Lodgepole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3665 E Lodgepole Drive does offer parking.
Does 3665 E Lodgepole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 E Lodgepole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 E Lodgepole Drive have a pool?
No, 3665 E Lodgepole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3665 E Lodgepole Drive have accessible units?
No, 3665 E Lodgepole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 E Lodgepole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3665 E Lodgepole Drive has units with dishwashers.
