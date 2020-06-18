3665 E Lodgepole Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

No Application Fees! Like new single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Gilbert home in the Bridges community. This home includes a large family room, living room and separate den / bonus room. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, large island, dining area, tile backsplash, electric cook top, convection oven and oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master Suite features large bedroom with oversized closet, double sinks and shower. Amazing backyard paradise with covered patio, paver patio area and mature landscaping for maximum relaxation. Community features two splash pads, children's playground and walking distance to Gilbert regional park. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.