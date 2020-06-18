All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:00 AM

3660 E Temecula Way

3660 East Temecula Way · No Longer Available
Location

3660 East Temecula Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
620 fico and 2.5 times the rent to qualify. Freshly painted, Very well maintained 2 story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath property in the highly sought after Power Ranch area. The house is on a corner with no neighbor to the East and is facing North/South for energy efficiency. There is a covered patio, living room downstairs and a Loft/game room upstairs for nice separation. The lower level is all Tile matching the baths and laundry room. Master Bedroom is located downstairs. Close to neighborhood parks, elementary school, walking trail, and water parks do not miss your opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 E Temecula Way have any available units?
3660 E Temecula Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3660 E Temecula Way have?
Some of 3660 E Temecula Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 E Temecula Way currently offering any rent specials?
3660 E Temecula Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 E Temecula Way pet-friendly?
No, 3660 E Temecula Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3660 E Temecula Way offer parking?
No, 3660 E Temecula Way does not offer parking.
Does 3660 E Temecula Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3660 E Temecula Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 E Temecula Way have a pool?
No, 3660 E Temecula Way does not have a pool.
Does 3660 E Temecula Way have accessible units?
No, 3660 E Temecula Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 E Temecula Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3660 E Temecula Way has units with dishwashers.

