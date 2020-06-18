3660 E Temecula Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry

620 fico and 2.5 times the rent to qualify. Freshly painted, Very well maintained 2 story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath property in the highly sought after Power Ranch area. The house is on a corner with no neighbor to the East and is facing North/South for energy efficiency. There is a covered patio, living room downstairs and a Loft/game room upstairs for nice separation. The lower level is all Tile matching the baths and laundry room. Master Bedroom is located downstairs. Close to neighborhood parks, elementary school, walking trail, and water parks do not miss your opportunity!