3645 East Ironhorse Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3645 East Ironhorse Road

3645 East Ironhorse Road · No Longer Available
Location

3645 East Ironhorse Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***OCCUPIED THROUGH FEBRUARY***

Move In Ready Gorgeous Home in Power Ranch! Featuring 2,312 sq. ft. with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage! This home is move in ready and has it all! Featuring newer interior paint, flooring, upgraded ceiling fans, fixtures, window coverings, and much more! Located in the highly sought after "Power Ranch" Subdivision off of Higley and Germann! Close to shopping, schools, San Tan Mall, Freeway, and more! This one wont't last long at this price!

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,937.50, Available 3/15/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 East Ironhorse Road have any available units?
3645 East Ironhorse Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3645 East Ironhorse Road have?
Some of 3645 East Ironhorse Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 East Ironhorse Road currently offering any rent specials?
3645 East Ironhorse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 East Ironhorse Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3645 East Ironhorse Road is pet friendly.
Does 3645 East Ironhorse Road offer parking?
Yes, 3645 East Ironhorse Road offers parking.
Does 3645 East Ironhorse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3645 East Ironhorse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 East Ironhorse Road have a pool?
No, 3645 East Ironhorse Road does not have a pool.
Does 3645 East Ironhorse Road have accessible units?
No, 3645 East Ironhorse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 East Ironhorse Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3645 East Ironhorse Road does not have units with dishwashers.
