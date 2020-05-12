All apartments in Gilbert
3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive

3645 East Meadowview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3645 East Meadowview Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
For LEASE in SEVILLE! 5 bedrooms total (one bedroom is down; also a full bath down). 3 car tandem garage, spacious soaring ceilings, fans, blinds, 20'' tile, neutral decor, granite counter tops/kitchen island, tons of storage. Fantastic GOLF LOT with views and pavered patios! You supply your refrigerator, washer and dryer. NO SMOKING,NO ON STREET PARKING, NO RV or TRAILERS. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 must complete an application, credit check. OPTIONAL CLUB MEMBERSHIP IS AVAILABLE for pools, spas, waterslide,fitness, tennis, basketball, restaurant and bar but not included. AGENTS related to homeowner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive have any available units?
3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive have?
Some of 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive does offer parking.
Does 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
