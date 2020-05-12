3645 E MEADOWVIEW Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

For LEASE in SEVILLE! 5 bedrooms total (one bedroom is down; also a full bath down). 3 car tandem garage, spacious soaring ceilings, fans, blinds, 20'' tile, neutral decor, granite counter tops/kitchen island, tons of storage. Fantastic GOLF LOT with views and pavered patios! You supply your refrigerator, washer and dryer. NO SMOKING,NO ON STREET PARKING, NO RV or TRAILERS. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 must complete an application, credit check. OPTIONAL CLUB MEMBERSHIP IS AVAILABLE for pools, spas, waterslide,fitness, tennis, basketball, restaurant and bar but not included. AGENTS related to homeowner.