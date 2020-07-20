3636 E PARKVIEW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

This home has it all, upgraded features and great location. This home is over 2200 sqft features 4 bed 2.5 baths. Upgrades include: Wood plantation shutters, new plush carpet, spacious in-ground pool with in-floor cleaning, pebble tech and one of a kind water feature, custom alder wood entertainment built-in unit, alder wood ceiling beams, crown moulding, tumbled paver patio, covered front and back patios, upgraded designer iron stair rail, dual master closets, sep shower tub at master bath, maple cabinets at kitchen and baths, 3 car tandem garage and more. This location is highly desirable located near major shopping retail and easy freeway access.