All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3636 E PARKVIEW Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3636 E PARKVIEW Drive

3636 East Parkview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3636 East Parkview Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
This home has it all, upgraded features and great location. This home is over 2200 sqft features 4 bed 2.5 baths. Upgrades include: Wood plantation shutters, new plush carpet, spacious in-ground pool with in-floor cleaning, pebble tech and one of a kind water feature, custom alder wood entertainment built-in unit, alder wood ceiling beams, crown moulding, tumbled paver patio, covered front and back patios, upgraded designer iron stair rail, dual master closets, sep shower tub at master bath, maple cabinets at kitchen and baths, 3 car tandem garage and more. This location is highly desirable located near major shopping retail and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive have any available units?
3636 E PARKVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive have?
Some of 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3636 E PARKVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 E PARKVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College