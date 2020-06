Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Entertainers backyard with pool, brand new new built in BBQ and tranquil fountain. Large lot has expansive view with no homes behind the wall. This tasteful, classy single story home has vaulted ceilings and ample natural lighting throughout has an open floor plan. Kitchen has SS appliances, gas stove, granite countertops. Generous bedrooms and relaxing Master ensuite. 3 car garage.