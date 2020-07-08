3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive

Amenities

MOVE IN READY!! Beautiful home in Seville community with golf course views. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in a great room floor plan. The open kitchen has granite countertops, gas range and breakfast bar (fridge is included)and is adjacent to the casual dining area. Large master suite has a large walk-in closet and attached bath with separate tub/shower, dual sinks and solid surface vanity counters. Some of the other features of this home are plantation shutters, neutral tile, upgraded light fixtures, washer & dryer inlcuded. Relax on the covered patio and low maintenance landscaping. Tenants can enjoy the community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, media room, workout facility for a fee. Close to community parks, shopping, restaurants and major freeways.