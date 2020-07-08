All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive

3613 East Meadowview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3613 East Meadowview Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
MOVE IN READY!! Beautiful home in Seville community with golf course views. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in a great room floor plan. The open kitchen has granite countertops, gas range and breakfast bar (fridge is included)and is adjacent to the casual dining area. Large master suite has a large walk-in closet and attached bath with separate tub/shower, dual sinks and solid surface vanity counters. Some of the other features of this home are plantation shutters, neutral tile, upgraded light fixtures, washer & dryer inlcuded. Relax on the covered patio and low maintenance landscaping. Tenants can enjoy the community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, media room, workout facility for a fee. Close to community parks, shopping, restaurants and major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive have any available units?
3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive have?
Some of 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 E MEADOWVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College