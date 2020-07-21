3591 S LOBACK Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Neutral colors, blinds, ceiling fans throughout, bay window in master. Freshly painted Interior and brand new carpeting in all the bedrooms. Auto sprinklers, extended length garage w/service door to back. Grass in front and back w/covered patio that opens out to an over-sized backyard nicely landscaped. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and San Tan 202. Great Location! Washer and Dryer included as courtesy. If Lessee decides to use existing washer and dryer, any repairs / replacement are the sole responsibilities of the Lessee.