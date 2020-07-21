All apartments in Gilbert
3591 S LOBACK Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:38 AM

3591 S LOBACK Lane

3591 South Loback Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3591 South Loback Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Neutral colors, blinds, ceiling fans throughout, bay window in master. Freshly painted Interior and brand new carpeting in all the bedrooms. Auto sprinklers, extended length garage w/service door to back. Grass in front and back w/covered patio that opens out to an over-sized backyard nicely landscaped. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and San Tan 202. Great Location! Washer and Dryer included as courtesy. If Lessee decides to use existing washer and dryer, any repairs / replacement are the sole responsibilities of the Lessee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

