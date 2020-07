Amenities

Location, location, location!Come see this immaculate home in the Knolls at Power Ranch. Steps away from the community pool, a basketball court, soccer field, and picnic area! This home boasts beautiful granite countertops, dual sinks in the master, walk in closets, spacious upstairs loft, and a side yard with synthetic grass! HOA to be paid by landlord, as well as pest control! This low maintenance, Gilbert beauty will not last long, schedule a showing today!